Fox News Is Now Directly Paying The Trump Family

Fox News announced that they have hired Lara Trump, who isn’t a journalist, and knows nothing about politics, as they are now directly paying the Trump family.

Video clip of Fox announcing that Lara Trump is getting paid:

Fox hired Lara Trump Ainsley: Let's bring in Lara Trump, fmr senior advisor for the Trump campaign, and we have a big announcement, she is a new Fox News contributor. Welcome to the family, Lara. Lara: I sort of feel like I've been an unofficial member of the team for so long pic.twitter.com/doofIJomDO — Lis Power (@LisPower1) March 29, 2021

Trump said, “I’m so excited, first of all, to be joining the Fox family, I sort of feel like I’ve been an unofficial member of the team for so long. You guys know, it was kind of a joke over the past five years, I would come there so often that the security guards were like maybe we should just give you a key.”

Lara Trump admits that Fox Nees isn’t journalism. They were an arm of the Trump campaign, then Trump White House, and now the Trump propaganda machine. Fox News has gone from working with Trump to paying Trump’s family.

Fox News hired Lara Trump because they are trying to raise her profile before she runs for Senate in North Carolina next year. Fox also understands that the way to get back into Trump’s good graces is cold hard cash.

Fox News is no longer pretending to be a journalistic outfit, and they aren’t even trying to hide their propaganda for Trump.

