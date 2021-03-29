Mike Lindell Melts Down And Claims He Has A Magic Lawsuit To Put Trump Back In Office

Mike Lindell claims that he has a magic lawsuit that he will win in court and get Trump back into office by August.

Video:

Mike Lindell declares that as a result of voter fraud lawsuit he'll soon be filing, "Donald Trump will be back in office in August." pic.twitter.com/5Ewtd9SZ1O — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 29, 2021

Lindell said, “What I’m talking about, Steve, is what I have been doing since January 9th. All the evidence I have. Everything is going to go before the Supreme Court, and the election of 2020 is going to bye-bye. It was an attack by other countries, communism coming in, I don’t know what they’re going to do with it after they pull it down…Donald Trump will be back in office in August.”

Here is the reality. The Supreme Court can’t overturn an election. The Supreme Court can’t put Donald Trump back into office. None of what Lindell said is going to happen. There is no magic lawsuit that can overturn an election.

Lindell is obviously not doing well with being sued for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems. The MyPillow CEO is cracking up, and to think that this guy was allowed to speak to the American people from the Rose Garden at coronavirus briefings.

Donald Trump is not returning to office in August, or probably ever.

Joe Biden is president, but people like Mike Lindell continue to be a threat to the country with their dangerous lies and delusions.

