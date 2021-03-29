Trump Complained About Biden While Toasting a Newly-Married Couple at Mar-a-Lago

Former President Donald Trump complained about President Joe Biden’s policies regarding Iran and China while toasting a newly-married couple at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

“Y’know, I just got, I turned off the news, I get all these flash reports, and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China, they’re telling me about Iran – how’re we doing with Iran, how do you like that?” Trump said in the middle of his toast.

“Boy, they were ready to make a deal, they would have done anything, they would have done anything, and this guy goes and drops the sanctions and then he says, ‘We’d love to negotiate now,’ [and Iran replies], ‘We’re not dealing with the United States at all,’ Oh, well, they don’t want to deal with us,” he continued. “And China, the same thing, they never treated us that way, right?”

Trump also addressed the surge of migrants that have arrived at the nation’s southern border in recent weeks.

“What’s happening to the kids, they’re living in squalor, they are living like nobody has ever seen anybody, there’s never been anything like what’s, and you’re gonna have hundreds, and you have it now, they have the airplane photos, the shots, and they call ’em shots, and these things are showing thousands and thousands of people coming up from South America and it’s gonna be, it’s just uh, look, it’s a disaster.”

“It’s a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint,” he continued, “and it’s gonna destroy the country, and frankly, the country can’t afford it because you’re talking about massive, just incredibly massive amounts. Our school systems, our hospital systems, everything,” he added. “So it’s a rough thing, and I just say, ‘Do you miss me yet?’”

Trump did not mention his administration’s decision to pull out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which had curbed Iran’s nuclear capabilities, or their policy to separate children from their parents at the border.

Video of his toast made the rounds after it was published by TMZ. You can watch it below.