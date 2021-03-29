Former President Donald Trump could still face a lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for spreading fraudulent claims about the 2020 general election, according to Stephen Shackelford, an attorney for the voting company.

“We have not ruled out any potential defendants who participated in this defamation campaign,” Shackelford said to CNN.

The news comes after Dominion filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News, citing the network’s continued news coverage that has spread the baseless claim that the 2020 general election was fraudulent, lies that contributed to the storming of the United States Capitol by a mob of Trump’s supporters on January 6.

Dominion argues that Fox News “sold a false story of election fraud in order to serve its own commercial purposes, severely injuring Dominion in the process,” according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by The Associated Press.

Dominion has sued several individuals for their lies about the election, including Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Giuliani reportedly tried to dodge process servers for “nearly a week” before he was served, according to Tom Clare, an attorney for Dominion.

Dominion seeks more than $651 million in punitive damages as well as a further $651.7 million in compensation from Lindell, which is about four times MyPillow’s annual revenue.