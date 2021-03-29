Trump Releases a Ridiculous Statement Slamming Birx and Fauci

The COVID-19 pandemic has now been raging in the United States for more than a year. For most of that year, Donald Trump attempted to downplay the seriousness of the pandemic and give terrible advice to his supporters.

On Sunday night, CNN aired a town hall with many of the Doctors who had advised Trump. And according to Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, Trump’s behavior was even worse behind the scenes. On Monday, an enraged Trump released a statement blasting the two Doctors.

Trump’s statement began, “Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to speak up about Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned. They had bad policy decisions that would have left our country open to China and others, closed to reopening our economy, and years away from an approved vaccine—putting millions of lives at risk.”

The former President then zeroed in on Birx. He continued, “Dr. Birx is a proven liar with very little credibility left. The States who followed her lead, like California, had worse outcomes on Covid, and ruined the lives of countless children because they couldn’t go to school, ruined many businesses, and an untold number of Americans who were killed by the lockdowns themselves.”

The small and petty Trump then ripped into Fauci, writing, “Dr. Fauci is the king of flip-flops and moving the goalposts to make himself look as good as possible. He fought me so hard because he wanted to keep our country open to countries like China.”

Read the full statement here:

I haven’t shared most of the post-presidential ones, but this one is a doozy. pic.twitter.com/GyeXBTfG8D — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) March 29, 2021