Donald Trump Set to Get Around His Facebook Ban by Appearing on His Daughter-in-Law’s Page

Donald Trump has a lot of thoughts about Joe Biden and how he’s handling things. This was made clear this weekend. The former president called into Fox News on multiple occasions this weekend to whine about his successor.

Unfortunately for Trump, the only people who heard his complaints were Fox News viewers. Following the January insurrection that he incited, the 45th president was banned from nearly every relevant social media platform.

But Trump may have found a workaround to his problem. His daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, recently announced that she will be interviewing Trump over her Instagram feed.

Donald Trump is banned from both Instagram on Facebook. But, as of now, it looks like the platforms will allow him to appear via video.

Lara Trump, fresh off the announcement that she’ll now be working for Fox News, told followers, “Alright, everybody, guess what? I have quite a surprise for you later this evening. Guess who’s going to be in that chair. That’s right, you guessed it, my father-in-law, the 45th president of the United States, my father-in-law, president Donald Trump.”

Join me on The Right View tonight — we’ve got a HUGE guest — President Donald Trump!!! Go to https://t.co/oYyNa54jtI at 8pm to watch! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/AadI56xGFE — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 30, 2021

It’s quite a turn for Lara. Mary Trump revealed in her book, “At one point, Donald Trump gestured to his son Eric Trump’s wife, Lara Trump, and said, ‘Lara, there, I barely even knew who the (expletive) she was, honestly, but then she gave a great speech during the campaign in Georgia supporting me.’ By that point, Eric and Lara had been together for nearly eight years.”

The interview is set to air tonight.