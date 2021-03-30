Hypocrite Rep. Madison Cawthorn Tries To Take Credit For NC Stimulus That He Voted Against

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) made a big show out of opposing the American Rescue Plan, but now that the stimulus is in his district, he’s trying to take the credit.

Rep. Cawthorn tweeted:

-Bakersville Community Medical Clinic Inc. was given $1,771,125 -Blue Ridge Community Health Services Inc. was given $10,473,250 Proud to see tax-payer dollars returned to NC-11. (2/2) — Rep. Madison Cawthorn (@RepCawthorn) March 30, 2021

According to locals, these are good organizations that will help people with the stimulus funds, but Rep. Cawthorn had nothing to do with the bill’s passage in the House. If it were up to him, these health centers would be getting nothing.

As Speaker Pelosi said a couple of weeks ago at her weekly press conference, Republicans vote no and take the dough:

People like Rep. Cawthorn are hoping that voters in their district don’t notice that they voted against providing them aid and stimulus. They hope that they can swoop in, take the credit, and ride the wave of stimulus popularity to reelection.

It is a cynical and hypocritical strategy that should be called out every single time a House Republican tries to pull the wool over the eyes of the voters.

Without Democrats in the House, Senate, and the White House, there would be no stimulus, only more COVID in Rep. Cawthorn’s district.

