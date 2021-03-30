Matt Gaetz Might Finally Do Something Good For America By Leaving Congress

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is reportedly seriously considering not running for reelection so that he can take a job at Newsmax.

Axios reported:

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has privately told confidants he’s seriously considering not seeking re-election and possibly leaving Congress early for a job at Newsmax, three sources with direct knowledge of the talks tell Axios.

Gaetz has told some of his allies he’s interested in becoming a media personality and floated taking a role at Newsmax.

Gaetz is looking for a cable news job because he is a Donald Trump fanboy and is trying to following in the former president’s footsteps of enhancing his visibility with a media brand so that he can run for president later.

It is unclear why he would choose the lightly watched Newsmax. Newsmax went through a big spike when Trump’s fans were mad at Fox News after the election, but they have seen their viewership drop by half to about 150,000 viewers per day.

If Fox News backed up the money truck for Gaetz, one suspects he would be gone from the House in a second, but since Fox is busy paying off the Trump family, that offer is not likely to happen.

America would be better off with Gaetz nowhere near Congress. He is an example of everything that is wrong with Republicans in Congress, and the best thing that he could do for his country would be to leave the House.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook