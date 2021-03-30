Matt Gaetz Might Have Gotten Himself Sent To Prison With Bonkers Tucker Carlson Interview

Rep. Matt Gaetz volunteered allegations of himself with child prostitutes in an interview that gave the DOJ more leads in the investigation against him.

Gaetz volunteered when Tucker Carlson asked him when the investigation started, “You know, again, I really saw this as a deeply troubling challenge for my family on March 16th when people were, you know, talking about a minor and that there were pictures of me with child prostitutes. That’sat’s obviously false. There will be no such pictures because no such thing happened. But, really, on March 16th was when this got going from the extortion standpoint.”

Rep. Gaetz went on to claim that he is the real victim, and at one point, brought up that host Tucker Carlson was accused of a sex crime.

Gaetz carefully chose his words when asked about the 17-year-old girl and only said that he never took her across state lines. The age of consent in Florida is eighteen, so if he was doing something with a seventeen-year-old, he was breaking the law.

The interview was a dumpster fire, and no competent attorney would have advised Gaetz to go on the air and talk about this while the criminal investigation is ongoing.

Gaetz behaved like a guilty person who was trying to deflect and distract with the whole extortion storyline that appears to have been cooked up.

If the DOJ needed more leads, Matt Gaetz gave them some in an interview that was both self-incriminating and deranged.

