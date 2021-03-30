Mother of Officer Injured in Capitol Attack Says She’s Outraged By Trump’s Lies

Speaking to CNN, Terry Fanone, the mother of Officer Michael Fanone, who was beaten with a flagpole by a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters when they stormed the United States Capitol on January 6, says she is outraged by Trump’s claim that his supporters were “hugging and kissing” officers during the attack.

“What goes through my mind is really outrage,” she told CNN’s Don Lemon. “For us, for our family, and for each and every police officer that I know that Michael’s in touch with constantly, it’s outrageous. It’s so dehumanizing. It’s so devaluing.”

“That doesn’t even begin to tell the story,” she continued, referring to her son’s description of what happened that day, which left him with a traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder. “It doesn’t even begin to tell the story of what our family went through and what he went through that day.”

You can listen to her interview below.

Terry Fanone, mother of DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who was injured during the January 6 insurrection, says lawmakers' silence over former Pres. Trump's lies about the Capitol riot implies "complicity." pic.twitter.com/HBkJSv79n8 — CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) March 30, 2021

Authorities have arrested Thomas Sibick for participating in the attack against Officer Fanone after he was identified on police body-camera footage.

Earlier, Trump insisted his supporters posed “zero threat” despite the violence that resulted in five deaths and many injuries.

“It was zero threat, right from the start, it was zero threat. Look, they went in, they shouldn’t have done it. Some of them went in, and they are hugging and kissing the police and the guards, you know, they had great relationships,” Trump told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “A lot of the people were waved in, and then they walked in and they walked out.”

You can listen to Officer Fanone describe what happened to him during the events of January 6 in the interview below, which was filmed the week following the attack.

Chilling: @DCPoliceDept officer Michael Fanone said on CNN that rioters went for his gun, saying “Kill him with his own gun”.

He told CNN, “It was all about self preservation…I “appealed to their humanity…I just remember yelling out I have kids”

pic.twitter.com/zUOafxRdBU — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) January 15, 2021