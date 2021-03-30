Trump Terrorist Tries To Avoid Arrest By Telling The FBI No Comment. (It Didn’t Work.)

133 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

A Florida Proud Boy tried to avoid arrest when the FBI came to get him telling federal law enforcement no comment.

Ryan J. Reilly tweeted:

“No comment.” — Proud Boy to the FBI on whether he’d been inside the Capitol. (He had, and he was arrested today.) https://t.co/F6hvXFb2RH pic.twitter.com/ZAf4Q6Pq8V — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 30, 2021



The criminal complaint and arrest warrant stated:



He had “no comment” as to whether he was in the Capitol on January 6, 2021, or if any pictures would show him inside.

Lawfully-obtained Google records show that a Google account associated with a telephone number attributed to JACKMAN was connected to Google services and was present in or around the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Specifically, the Google records show that JACKMAN entered the Capitol at or around 2:14 p.m. The Google records further show that he was inside various locations within the Senate wing (i.e., the Northern end) of the Capitol, which is consistent with the images included above. As discussed herein, the background of those images indicates that the images were captured from inside the Senate chamber

Jackman is smarter than the Trump terrorist who was wearing a t-shirt that said I was there with Donald Trump’s picture on it when the FBI came to arrest him, but the FBI isn’t the local newspaper. There is no such thing as a no comment provision in the law.

He could have invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, but did he expect the FBI to go away when he said no comment? Part of what makes the Trump terrorists so dangerous is their stupidity.

The FBI is rounding them up systemically. Justice will be done, and the extremists who tried to overthrow the government for Donald Trump will pay for their crimes.

