The Department of Justice is Investigating Matt Gaetz Over Sex Trafficking Claims

When Donald Trump was president, the lawmakers most willing to by sycophantic to him became Republican starts. People like Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert earned notoriety by sticking close to Trump.

But no one represented this phenomenon better than Florida congressman Matt Gaetz. Gaetz, who threatened Michael Cohen before a hearing, was paid back for his Trump loyalty with a national profile and speaking spots at CPAC.

This morning, it was revealed that Gaetz could be looking into leaving the House of Representatives for a place in cable media. And now the New York Times is reporting that the Florida Rep. is being investigated in a sex trafficking case.

Michael Schmidt and Katie Brenner write, “Representative Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida and a close ally of former President Donald J. Trump, is being investigated by the Justice Department over whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel with him, according to three people briefed on the matter.”

What makes the story even more interesting is the fact that the case was opened while Bill Barr was Attorney General. The Time report notes, “The investigation was opened in the final months of the Trump administration under Attorney General William P. Barr, the two people said. Given Mr. Gaetz’s national profile, senior Justice Department officials in Washington — including some appointed by Mr. Trump — were notified of the investigation.”

This is a still developing story with more to come.