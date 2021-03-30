WATCH: Tucker Carlson Bristles After Matt Gaetz Brings Up Sexual Assault Allegations Levied Against the Fox Host

When people are accused of a serious crime, lawyers typically encourage them to stay silent about the matter. On Tuesday night, it was revealed that Matt Gaetz is being investigated for serious sex trafficking charges.

Rather than staying silent about the matter, though, Gaetz came out swinging and making wild accusations. The Florida Rep. attempted to defend himself during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show. It might not have went the way he wanted it to go, though, with Carlson calling it the “weirdest interview I’ve ever conducted.”

The Florida Rep. claimed, “What is happening is extortion of me and my family regarding a former Department of Justice official.”

Gaetz also said, “I‘m not the only person on screen right now that has been falsely accused of a terrible sex act.” This was an odd statement from the Florida Rep. Last year, Carlson was named in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against Fox News.

Carlson responded, “You just referred to a mentally ill viewer who accused me of a sex crime 20 years ago and, of course, it was not true. I never met the person. But I do agree with you that being accused falsely that being accused falsely is one of the worst things that can happen and you do see it a lot. Let’s go back to the investigation you say it was or is underway. There was an investigation. What is the basis of that investigation? What is the allegation that really not very clear from these news stories. “

After Gaetz brought up Carlson’s wife, the Fox host abruptly ended the interview.