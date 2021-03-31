Joe Biden Just Made The Strongest Presidential Pro-Union Statement In Decades

While speaking in Pittsburgh, PA, President Biden said that he is a union guy, and it is time that unions get a piece of the action.

Video of President Biden:

President Biden says he's a union guy. He won't apologize for it, and it is time that unions got a piece of the action. pic.twitter.com/Jx20IaxwkQ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 31, 2021

President Biden said, “And it’s true, Mike. You are a union guy. Me, too. I got in trouble, but I don’t make any apologies for it. I’m a union guy. I support unions. Unions built the middle class, and about time they start to get a piece of the action.”

Lots of Democrats say that they support unions, and they mean it. Previous Democratic presidents have voiced their support for unions, but they didn’t call themselves union guys and state that their goal is to give unions a piece of the action.

President Biden was right. Unions are an important builder of the middle class, which is why Republicans have worked so hard for decades to destroy them. One gets the sense that Biden’s support for unions isn’t lip service and that he sees increased unionization as a key toward rebuilding the middle class.

Unions have a committed ally in the Oval Office who wants to lead organized labor’s great American comeback.

