Government Regulators Expose Ivanka Trump’s Sham Women Empowerment Initiative

A Government Accountability Office report found that Ivanka Trump’s women’s empowerment initiative did not adequately track funds and couldn’t even determine what was a woman-owned business.

The report states, “USAID has not developed a process to support compliance with statutory requirements to target MSME resources to activities that reach the very poor and to small and medium-sized enterprise resources to activities that reach enterprises owned, managed, and controlled by women. We identified three key gaps that impair USAID’s ability to develop such a process. First, USAID has not identified the total funding subject to the targeting requirements. Second, although USAID has programs designed to help the very poor, it is unable to determine the amount of funding that reaches this group. Third, although USAID has MSME activities that benefit women, it has not defined enterprises owned, managed, and controlled by women and does not collect data by enterprise size.”

Ivanka Trump spent years while working in the White House claiming that she was tracking the spending and efficient use of the funds.

She wasn’t.

Trump didn’t even know how much money was going to poor women, or if the businesses receiving aid were minority-owned.

One of the benefits of Joe Biden winning the presidency is that the American people can now find out how deeply the Trump corruption, incompetence, and ineptitude went.

Ivanka Trump’s pet project was a mismanaged sham just like everything else that the Trump family touches.

