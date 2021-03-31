Major Trump Supporter Sarah Palin is Encouraging Mask Use After Catching COVID-19

For the last year, Donald Trump has minimized the risk of contracting COVID-19. The former president even fell ill with the virus in October of 2020. Trump had a bad case of the illness, much worse than his Doctors revealed to the public.

Still the former president has refused to suggest wearing masks or even encourage his supporters to take the vaccine that he wants credit for.

Some of those in Trump’s orbit, though, have caught the virus and then spoke out about mask use and vaccines. Chris Christie was one of those people. And now Sarah Palin is another one.

The former Alaska Governor told People Magazine, “As confident as I’d like to be about my own health, and despite my joking that I’m blessed to constantly breathe in the most sterile air, my case is perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this.”

Palin continued, “[O]ne of my daughters awoke to having lost her sense of taste and smell [and] immediately had a positive COVID test, then was quarantined in isolation. I then observed symptoms in my son Trig, who curiously is the most enthusiastic mask-wearer, and after our numerous negative tests over the year, he tested positive.”

Unlike many other Republicans who have told constituents to ignore social distancing rules, Palin has urged mask use throughout the pandemic. She said during the People interview, “Through it all, I view wearing that cumbersome mask indoors in a crowd as not only allowing the newfound luxury of being incognito, but trust it’s better than doing nothing to slow the spread.”