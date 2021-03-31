Marjorie Taylor Greene Defends Matt Gaetz Amid Child Sex Trafficking Scandal

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is a devoted subscriber to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims Democrats are trafficking children and protecting a secret global pedophile cabal while conspiring against former President Donald Trump.

But when faced with the news that the Department of Justice is investigating Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) on potential sex trafficking charges regarding his relationship with a 17-year-old girl who traveled with him across state lines, Greene jumped to his defense.

Greene accused the Justice Department of participating in a “witch hunt” against Gaetz, who is another noted Trump supporter as well as one of her allies in Congress.

“The DOJ needs to release the tapes instead of allowing another witch hunt to take place,” she wrote on Twitter.

The DOJ needs to release the tapes instead of allowing another witch hunt to take place. https://t.co/0rb7mTykcb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 31, 2021

Greene did not acknowledge that the investigation was authorized during the Trump era by former Attorney General William Barr.

Gaetz is already facing calls that he be stripped of his committee assignments, including his assignment on the House Judiciary Committee, at least until the investigation is complete.

Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said Gaetz “should not be sitting on a Congressional Committee with oversight over the DOJ while the Department is investigating him.”