Pelosi Rocks Reeling Republicans As The House Is Already Working On Biden’s Jobs Plan

Speaker Pelosi praised President Biden’s jobs plan and said that the House is already working on the infrastructure part of the President’s plan.

Speaker Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



President Biden’s American Jobs Plan is a visionary, once-in-a-century investment in the American people and in America’s future. This package is about jobs, jobs, jobs: creating millions of good-paying union jobs, investing in American workers and turbocharging America’s global competitiveness – all while reimagining and revitalizing our infrastructure in a transformative, resilient way.

This plan charts a course for progress and opportunity for all Americans. It will make a significant investment in broadband while also investing in long-neglected areas of our infrastructure, from clean water to schools, housing and child care facilities to seniors’ and long-term care and veterans’ facilities. And it will be centered squarely on justice: with a Made in America tax plan that ensures that big corporations pay their fair share and with a laser-focus on creating opportunities for communities of color and rural areas too often left behind.

The House is already at work to advance a transformational infrastructure package. Investments in infrastructure have long been bipartisan, and in that spirit, we hope to craft and pass an historic package to Build Back Better: creating jobs, justice and opportunity for all.

Democrats are running the legislative process like a well-oiled machine. Democrats are rolling, but what they are accomplishing on stimulus and jobs doesn’t even begin to scratch the surface of what they could be doing if the Senate reforms the filibuster.

The details will change as Biden’s plan works its way through Congress, but Democrats are preparing to deliver another big victory for the American people.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook