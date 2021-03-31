Rep. Chris Stewart Claims Democrats Are Shutting Republicans Out of the Legislative Process

Representative Chris Stewart (R-Utah) claimed Democrats are shutting Republicans out of the legislative process, saying the level of partisanship in Washington is among the worst he’s ever seen.

None of these bills are bipartisan. The Democratic leadership made zero effort to include any Republican ideas,” Stewart said at a tele-town hall last night. “Every one of these bills passed with zero Republican votes, and we wanted to work with them on some of these things. We still do.”

Stewart made no mention of the degree of partisanship in Congress when at least one chamber was under Republican control. And when asked about the perceived bias against conservatives on social media, he suggested that the government could force privately-owned social media companies not to kick people off their platforms, a blatant violation of the First Amendment.

“Those private companies have now entered the public square, and they have a responsibility to allow people to speak,” he claimed. “We would allow for someone to say, because they’ve said something that the CEO of Twitter disagrees with, they shouldn’t be shut down.”

Stewart was critical of the For the People Act, a massive election overhaul bill that has gained significant support among Democrats in Congress but that has been characterized by Republicans as an example of legislative overreach. He said the bill––which comes at a time when there is also a push to grant statehood to Washington, D.C., would “really cement Democratic power.”

“You can’t buy cigarettes or liquor, you can’t fly without ID,” said Stewart. “There are dozens of things you can’t do without ID. Yet we’re saying you can vote without proving in any manner who you are? My fear [is] this bill is written to really cement Democratic power in Washington, D.C., to make it a one-party nation.”

He also criticized the American Rescue Plan, the popular $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that is credited with aiding economic growth amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I’m telling you we’re not going to be able to kick the can down the road if we have a five or six trillion-dollar economic catastrophe that every one of us will pay the price for,” he said.

Stewart previously said on Twitter that Democrats “rammed a $1.9 trillion payoff through Congress that will stop states from cutting taxes.”

“The economy needs competition. Not more government,” he said.

