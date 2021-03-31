White Nationalist Host Nick Fuentes Says Matt Gaetz Would Have Been Better Off If He Just Married His Alleged Teen-Age Victim

On Tuesday night, the New York Times revealed that Matt Gaetz is being investigated by the Department of Justice. And the possible charges are quite severe. The Florida congressman is accused of being in a sexual relationship with a 17 year old and taking her across state lines. This opens up the possibility of a sex trafficking charge.

Not surprisingly, some in the Conservative world were quick to defend Gaetz. A number of QAnon supporters have thrown their support to him. And white nationalist Nick Fuentes has tried to downplay the charges by saying that Gaetz would have been fine if he just married his alleged victim.

The Alt-Right commentator began, “We live in a society where age of consent law is the gospel. Age of consent law, if you violate that, crucify the man! Female teachers are having sex with middle-schoolers all the time and nobody cares about that.”

Fuentes continued, “17… hmm … I don’t know that that’s a world shattering terrible thing. I don’t even know that it was immoral other than it was premarital. If Matt Gaetz had married her, I would have said …well… If he had married her with her consent and the consent of the parents this is completely moral. It’s very traditional and honestly, this is how it always used to be.”

Watch a clip of the segment below, courtesy of Right Wing Cope:

