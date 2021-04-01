Adam Kinzinger’s Re-Election Fund, Anti-Trump PAC Raises $2.2 Million in First Quarter of 2021

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and his team have raised $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The amount is split evenly between the congressman’s re-election fund and an anti-Trump PAC he formed earlier this year.

Kinzinger, who is bound to face several opponents eager to unseat him following his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting an insurrection against Congress, thanked his supporters for the “strong showing.”

Thank you! Such a strong showing! Adam Kinzinger raises $2.2M for 2022 bid https://t.co/yl0MjOSsCk — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) April 1, 2021

“There were a lot of people that questioned whether or not somebody taking a stand for truth, telling the truth, going against kind of the emotional grain of the moment could survive. And, you know, obviously, it’s gonna be a continuing difficult fight and battle. But if the first quarter is any indication, it’s very solid,” he told reporters.

In January, just weeks after a mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in a failed bid to overturn the results of the 2020 general election, Kinzinger defended his vote to impeach Trump, saying that he knew that doing so could likely cost him his seat in the House given the partisan political climate.

“I did it knowing full well it could very well be terminal to my career,” he told the CNN podcast “The Axe Files.” “But I also knew that I couldn’t live with myself having, you know, try to just protect it and just felt like the one time I was called to do a really tough duty, I didn’t do it.”

“I’ll say to anybody that thinks my vote was for politics, they don’t know me. And I would say now they don’t know politics because, you know, you have to get through a primary,” he added. “And would it make me more able to win a general election? Probably. But that’s not why I did it.”

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump, who was ultimately acquitted by the Senate after the chamber failed to attain the two-thirds majority required to convict him.