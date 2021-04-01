Ex-Prosecutor Warns Gaetz Should Keep His Mouth Shut While Under Investigation

Speaking on MSNBC’s “TheReidOut,” ex-prosecutor Joyce Vance, who served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama from 2009 to 2017, said Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) should keep quiet while under investigation on possible child sex trafficking charges.

“The one thing that’s clear, the only certain takeaway I have from this, is that the congressman needs a lawyer,” Vance said, just a day after Gaetz denied the allegations that he’d victimized a 17-year-old girl and taken her across state lines in an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

“He needs to have someone giving him legal advice because he is perilously close to incriminating himself, conceding some of the elements of potential crimes,” Vance continued. “And just running his mouth in a way that no one who’s the subject of a federal investigation should be doing.” You can watch Vance’s appearance on MSNBC below. "The only certain takeaway from this is that the Congressman needs a lawyer … because he's perilously close to incriminating himself, conceding some of the elements of potential crimes, and just running his mouth."@JoyceWhiteVance on Matt Gaetz. #TheReidOut pic.twitter.com/0JXp1rCLIR — The ReidOut (@thereidout) March 31, 2021 During his interview with Carlson, Gaetz insisted he is the target of an extortion plot and claimed there was no 17-year-old. “Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime,” he said, adding that he is being targeted because he is ” a well-known, outspoken conservative.”