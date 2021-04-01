Jen Psaki Just Called Out Brian Kemp’s Georgia Voter Suppression Lies In Front Of The World

The White House isn’t putting up with the Republican lies on the Georgia voter suppression bill, as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called out Gov. Brian Kemp.

Video:

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki absolutely crushes a question about whether Biden will change his tone on Georgia's voter suppression bills, and points out that Gov. Brian Kemp is lying about the bill. pic.twitter.com/t16mmMYSxs — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 1, 2021

Psaki was asked if the White House will change its tone after Gov. Brian Kemp claimed that the law isn’t voter suppression.

She answered, “The tone for a bill that úlimits voting access and makes it more difficult for people to engage in voting? In Georgia?

A reporter followed up by saying, “That is actually not what the governor of Georgia has said.”

Psaki replied, “I think that is not based in fact, with the governor of Georgia has had picked our tone is not changing, we have concerns about this specific component of the package including the fact that it makes it harder and more difficult for people to vote, by limiting absentee options…. not possible for people to provide water to people who are in line. By not standardizing longer hours. So if you are making it harder to vote, no, we don’t support that.”

Gov. Brian Kemp has been lying through his teeth about the new voter suppression law in Georgia, and the White House called him out on it.

The country is in a new era. The White House is no longer being used as a platform to lie to the American people. The exact opposite is happening. The Biden White House is using its platform to educate, inform, and debunk Republican lies.

