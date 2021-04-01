Mitch McConnell Flips Off The Unemployed By Opposing Biden’s Jobs Bill

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said that Senate Republicans would support Biden’s infrastructure and jobs bills because they raise taxes on the rich.

Politico reported on McConnell’s comments during an event in Kentucky:

“That package that they’re putting together now, as much as we would like to address infrastructure, is not going to get support from our side. Because I think the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase,” McConnell told reporters.

….

“That package that they’re putting together now, as much as we would like to address infrastructure, is not going to get support from our side. Because I think the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase,” McConnell told reporters.

What Mitch McConnell was really saying is that Republicans oppose raising taxes on the wealthy to create good-paying middle-class jobs. In the last administration, the country did it McConnell’s way and cut taxes for the wealthy and corporations. The result was a weakened economy, a hole in the national debt that will take generations to fix, and no growth in wages and jobs.

Senate Republicans are telling the millions of Americans who lost their jobs during the pandemic that they can go kick sand.

It is more important to Republicans to stand with the wealthy and corporations than it is to make America the strongest economy in the world again.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook