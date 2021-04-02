Jayapal to Biden: Nation Can’t Afford to “Wait for Republicans to Have Some Awakening on Climate Change”

Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) says the country cannot afford to “wait for Republicans to have some awakening on climate change.”

Let’s not water down a bill for a party that’s not actually interested in bipartisanship or wait for Republicans to have some awakening on climate change,” she said. “Let’s move with the urgency and boldness that this moment calls for.”

Let’s not water down a bill for a party that’s not actually interested in bipartisanship or wait for Republicans to have some awakening on climate change. Let’s move with the urgency and boldness that this moment calls for.https://t.co/XRiG4fzumC — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) April 2, 2021

Jayapal’s comments came after Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said President Joe Biden’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure and climate package would not get bipartisan support.

“That package that they’re putting together now, as much as we would like to address infrastructure, is not going to get support from our side,” McConnell told reporters yesterday. “Because I think the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase.”

The proposal would be paid for with tax increases on corporations, raising the main corporate tax rate to 28%, The plan includes significant improvements to the country’s existing infrastructure, including $50 billion to improve infrastructure resilience.