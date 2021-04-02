Matt Gaetz Left A Paper Trail That Led The Feds Right To Him

3.4k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is turning out to be one of the dumbest potential criminals in history as a string to text messages led federal investigators straight to him.

The Daily Beast reported:



In late January 2020, U.S. Secret Service agents received information that Rep. Matt Gaetz had accompanied a Florida county tax official they were already investigating on an unusual nighttime visit to a government office—where the local official was allegedly making fake IDs, a source close to the investigation told The Daily Beast.

That tip to the feds came in a text message conversation that Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg had with an employee explaining why they were both in the office one weekend two years earlier, according to this person.

Why was Matt Gaetz in a tax collector’s office after hours with someone who is under investigation for making fake IDs? The speculative answer might be that Gaetz and Greenberg were making fake IDs for underage girls as part of their sex trafficking operation.

The cover story from Greenberg is that he was showing Rep. Gaetz how the tax collector operation works, but the logical question is why would he be doing this after hours when the office was empty? Members of Congress tour all sorts of places, but they do so during business hours when other people are present.

Gaetz appears to be caught. The fake IDs are just another piece of an incriminating puzzle that suggests the possibility of criminal charges for the congressman.

