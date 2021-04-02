Republicans Just Cost Georgia $60-$89 Million As MLB Moves All-Star Game

215 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Major League Baseball (MLB) has announced that in response to the Republican voter suppression laws, they are moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game,” MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The push to move the game had gathered momentum after several large corporations condemned the voting law, and President Joe Biden said he would “strongly support” relocating the event.

MLB All-Star games have been worth $60-$89 million to state and local economies over the last five years. The loss of the game is a substantial economic blow to Georgia, which like other states, is struggling to economically recover during the pandemic.

Corporations like Coca-Cola and Delta are pressuring Republicans to change the law. Georgia Republicans have been hit straight in the wallet. Their decision to enact Jim Crow 2.0 is likely to cost the state hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity.

Republicans will pay for trying to rig future elections, and their racist voter suppression laws will now give their Democratic opponents a real-world economic cost argument to make in coming elections.

Georgia Republicans followed Trump’s big lie, and now they will pay a heavy price.

