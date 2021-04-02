Pelosi: Matt Gaetz Should Be Removed from Judiciary Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fl.) should be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if allegations about sex trafficking a teenage girl prove to be true.

“If in fact these allegations are true, of course being removed from the Judiciary Committee is the least that could be done,” Pelosi told reporters. “From what we’ve heard so far, this would be a matter for the Ethics Committee.”

Gaetz is facing calls that he be stripped of his committee assignments, including his assignment on the House Judiciary Committee, at least until the investigation is complete.

Earlier this week, Representative Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) said Gaetz “should not be sitting on a Congressional Committee with oversight over the DOJ while the Department is investigating him.”

Gaetz denied the allegations that he’d victimized a 17-year-old girl and taken her across state lines in an interview with Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

Gaetz insisted he is the target of an extortion plot and claimed there was no 17-year-old.

“Providing for flights and hotel rooms for people that you’re dating who are of legal age is not a crime,” he said, adding that he is being targeted because he is ” a well-known, outspoken conservative.”