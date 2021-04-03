Impotent Republicans Can’t Stop Biden So They Are Going To Whine At Him

Joe Biden’s jobs and infrastructure bills are very popular, so Republicans are going to try to make them unpopular with constant whining.

Vanity Fair summed up the GOP’s campaign of whine:

McConnell and the Republicans have, of course, already lined up against the plan. “I’m going to fight them every step of the way because I think this is the wrong prescription for America,” the minority leader said in a news conference Thursday. “That package that they’re putting together now, as much as we would like to address infrastructure, is not going to get support from our side.” Part of the opposition will be based on characterizing Biden’s plans as a “‘kitchen sink’ of wasteful progressive demands,” as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy put it Thursday.

Another part will be complaining that they’re being shut out of the process. “A Senate evenly split between both parties and a bare Democratic House majority are hardly a mandate to ‘go it alone,’” Mitt Romney tweeted Thursday. “The President should live up to the bipartisanship he preached in his inaugural address.”

Biden’s plans have bipartisan support. Biden is offering Republicans in Congress the chance at bipartisanship, but they think that they can make Biden unpopular by refusing to support his ideas, so the President is taking his case directly to Republican voters and building bipartisanship without congressional Republicans.

Republicans plan to annoy America to death with constant whining and complaining, but it doesn’t need to be this way. House and Senate Republicans could join the process and work with Democrats on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. They are making the choice not to do so.

Their politics of whining are a reflection of a party with no ideas and no power that can only sit on the sidelines and complain.

