Ron DeSantis Announces He Will Make COVID Great Again By Blocking Vaccination Passports

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) announced that he would accelerate his Make COVID Great Again campaign by blocking businesses from requiring vaccination documentation.

The Miami Herald reported:



“People have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves,” DeSantis said during a news conference Monday when he announced that he would soon issue an executive order about vaccine passports.

He added: “I also wonder, it’s like, okay, you’re going to do this and then what? Give all this information to some big corporation? You want the fox to guard the hen house? I mean, Give me a break.”

DeSantis claimed that individuals have a right not to get vaccinated, but individuals who own businesses do not have the right to require vaccination documentation to help keep their employees and their other customers safe.

Businesses do have the right to refuse to serve customers for reasons that do not violate existing laws, but the supposedly pro-freedom and pro-business DeSantis is taking away freedom from people in his state to not get COVID. DeSantis is trampling on the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” because he wants to run for president in 2024, and keeping COVID great in Florida is his way to score points with Trump’s base.

