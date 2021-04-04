Michigan Man Confronts Gun Toting Right Wing Extremists, “Get Your F*cking Guns Out Our Town.”

3.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Far-right gun-toting “boogaloo” right-wing extremists were publicly carrying their guns when they were confronted by residents telling them to get their guns out of their town.

Video of an Ann Arbor, Michigan resident not being intimidated by domestic terrorists:

“Get your fucking guns out of here, man!” — a angry bystander to Boogaloos carrying long guns in Ann Arbor, Michigan (video via @FordFischer) pic.twitter.com/sAszD1cCDY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2021

The boogaloos are fight right-extremists who have sprouted off from white supremacy,neo-nazis, and, more recently, libertarianism. The militias have a stated goal of starting a second civil war.

The reason why they carry long guns in public is to intimidate people, but the Ann Arbor resident wasn’t having it. He told the extremists, “We don’t need this. We’ve been through a pandemic. Get your f*cking guns out of here, man.”

He continued, “The law is they (the police) are in charge, not you. Get the f*ck out of our town.”

The bystander asked the right-wing militia if they were a part of the Capitol attack, and they answered, “The Trumpers? No. God no.”

The American people have had enough. They are no longer going to be intimidated by right-wing extremists carrying guns and trying to play cop or soldier on America’s streets. Ann Arbor is one of the most liberal college towns in America.

After years of Trump and right-wing extremism, something has changed, as there is growing evidence that most Americans have had enough and aren’t going to be bullied by the extreme right anymore.

