Posted on by Jason Easley

Rep. Ted Lieu Obliterates Mike Huckabee For Racist Attack On Asians

Mike Huckabee spent his Easter weekend in totally un-Christian fashion attacking Asians, and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) took him down.

Huckabee tweeted:

Rep. Lieu responded:

Huckabee was doing what he does, claiming that he is “Christian” while lobbing racist attacks and trying to divide America with hate and culture war issues. Mike Huckabee is a multi-time failed presidential candidate and Fox News bottom feeder who now spends his time doing his best Donald Trump Twitter troll impression.

This is how Republicans spend Easter, dividing America and spreading hate.

Rep. Lieu was right, and Twitter should ban Huckabee for racist hate speech.

