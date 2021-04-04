Rep. Ted Lieu Obliterates Mike Huckabee For Racist Attack On Asians

Mike Huckabee spent his Easter weekend in totally un-Christian fashion attacking Asians, and Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) took him down.

Huckabee tweeted:

I’ve decided to “identify” as Chinese. Coke will like me, Delta will agree with my “values” and I’ll probably get shoes from Nike & tickets to @MLB games. Ain’t America great? — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) April 3, 2021

Rep. Lieu responded:

Hey Mike Huckabee, I asked around and Coke likes me, Delta agrees with my values, I wear Nikes and my hometown Dodgers won the World Series. But it’s not because of my ethnicity. It’s because I’m not a sh*thead like you who is adding fuel to anti-Asian hate.#StopAAPIHate https://t.co/Zs9spYu9GL — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 4, 2021

Huckabee was doing what he does, claiming that he is “Christian” while lobbing racist attacks and trying to divide America with hate and culture war issues. Mike Huckabee is a multi-time failed presidential candidate and Fox News bottom feeder who now spends his time doing his best Donald Trump Twitter troll impression.

This is how Republicans spend Easter, dividing America and spreading hate.

Rep. Lieu was right, and Twitter should ban Huckabee for racist hate speech.

