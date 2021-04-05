Biden Kicks Sand In McConnell’s Eye And Says He Will Push Republicans On Infrastructure

President Biden made it clear that he is not going to give obstructionist Republicans an opening and said that he would push them on infrastructure.

Video of President Biden:

President Biden speaks to media about Republican opposition to Infrastructure Plan. pic.twitter.com/DAdqg4ML6P — CSPAN (@cspan) April 5, 2021

President Biden was asked, “Where is there room to negotiate with Republicans given that your definitions of infrastructure are so different?”

The President answered, “Well, I’m not going to negotiate with you on that (laughter). I’m going to push as hard as I can to compete with the rest of the world. Everybody else in the rest of the world is investing billions and billions of dollars in infrastructure, and we’re going to do it here. Thank you.”

Since Barack Obama took office in 2009, the strategy from Senate Republicans has been to negotiate in bad faith and obstruct at all times. Biden isn’t playing that game. The President is on offense. He isn’t going to be pushed by Republicans in a futile bid to win their support. He is going to push Republicans to support his plan.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has already stated that Senate Republicans won’t support Biden’s infrastructure plan. President Biden doesn’t need their votes, but if Republicans want money for specific infrastructure projects in their states and districts, they are going to have to negotiate with President Biden.

The days of Democrats having to deal with Republican obstructionist bullying look to be over.

