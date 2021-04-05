Dominion Voting Systems Takes On Ex-Michigan State Senator for “Sowing Discord in Our Democracy”

2k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Dominion Voting Systems has sent a cease-and-desist letter to former Michigan state senator Patrick Colbeck (R), who Dominion notes has claimed, without evidence, that Dominion’s voting machines were rigged so President Joe Biden could win the state during the 2020 general election.

“You are knowingly sowing discord in our democracy, all the while soliciting exorbitant amounts of money — totaling over $1 million so far — from your audiences paid directly to your personal business,” reads Dominion’s letter.

“If foreign countries, hackers, Democrats, space aliens, or anyone else had hacked into the Dominion machines in Antrim County and manipulated the vote tallies in those machines, then the machine tallies would not match the votes on the paper ballots in the possession of the Republican county officials,” it continued. “In fact, they do match, as confirmed by a hand recount of the paper ballots.”

Dominion notes that Colbeck’s claims have been “repeatedly debunked by bipartisan election officials, actual election security experts, judges and numerous Trump administration officials and allies.”

The claim that Dominion voting machines were compromised in some way has already been debunked.

A statement posted last month by the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, revealed the agencies found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”

These facts did not stop former President Donald Trump (whom Dominion recently sued) from urging his Twitter followers to watch a broadcast from Fox News host Sean Hannity that gave still more air time to the Dominion conspiracy theory, which originated from the pro-Trump One America News Network (OANN).

OANN claimed, citing “data analysis” and without providing any clear evidence, that Dominion “deleted 2.7 million Trump votes nationwide.” A New York Times investigation found that there were explanations for voting irregularities in cases in Michigan and Georgia that involved Dominion software.