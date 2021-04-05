Half Of Republicans Are Delusional And Think Capitol Attack Was Peaceful Or Done By The Left

782 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Half of Republicans think that the Capitol attack was peaceful or carried out by the left to make Donald Trump look bad.

Reuters reported on a new Reuters/Ipsos Poll:



Three months after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol to try to overturn his November election loss, about half of Republicans believe the siege was largely a non-violent protest or was the handiwork of left-wing activists “trying to make Trump look bad,” a new Reuters/Ipsos poll has found.

Six in 10 Republicans also believe the false claim put out by Trump that November’s presidential election “was stolen” from him due to widespread voter fraud, and the same proportion of Republicans think he should run again in 2024, the March 30-31 poll showed.

President Biden has redefined bipartisanship and targeted Republican and Independent voters with his outreach because Republicans in Congress are members of a party where half of the base is delusional.

Republicans aren’t getting disinformation about the Capitol attack on their own. Conservative media, Donald Trump, and Republican members of Congress have spread the lies and disinformation about the attack. Republicans have created a closed disinformation loop where elected Republicans and their voters constantly reinforce each other’s delusional view of the world.

Democrats can’t work with Republicans in traditional bipartisan ways because half of them are out of their minds and living on another planet.

The Republican Party refuses to agree with everyone else on reality. They are a dangerous bubble that represents a threat to the country.

