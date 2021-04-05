In Great News for Biden the Senate Parliamentarian Has Ruled That GOP Can’t Obstruct Infrastructure Bill

During the Trump presidency, Republicans had a very slim majority. And they used that majority to push through the things they wanted. Taxes were cut and Supreme Court Justices were placed with no care about bi-partisanship.

The shoe is on the other foot now as Democrats have a narrow majority with Kamala Harris as the tie breaker. Republicans have shown little interest on compromising and have threatened to use the filibuster to delay bills from being passed.

But Democrats got good news on Monday when the Senate Parliamentarian ruled that they could pass their latest infrastructure bill by reconciliation meaning it cold be pushed through on a simple majority.

Chuck Schumer said in a statement:

“The parliamentarian has advised that a revised budget resolution may contain budget reconciliation instructions. This confirms the Leader’s interpretation of the Budget Act and allows Democrats additional tools to improve the lives of Americans if Republican obstruction continues. While no decisions have been made on a legislative path forward using Section 304 and some parameters still need to be worked out, the Parliamentarian’s opinion is an important step forward that this key pathway is available to Democrats if needed.”

PBS News Lisa Desjardins noted, “A potentially very big deal. Schumer’s office confirms that the parliamentarian agrees with him that, essentially Democrats can *amend* a budget resolution and get another shot at passing something using budget reconciliation. They are still working out the plan/effect.”

