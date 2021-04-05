Republicans Are Screwed As Pepsi Has Signaled Support For LGBTQ And Voting Rights

4.3k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Republicans who are looking for a new soda after they boycotted Coke are out of luck as Pepsi has a history of supporting LGBTQ and voting rights.

Ted Cruz led the charge to for Republicans to switch to Pepsi:

I wonder who the largest institutional purchasers of @CocaCola are? Do they all agree with #WokeCoke radical politics? https://t.co/nqSu8QkeQV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 5, 2021

The problem for Republicans is that Pepsi also has a history of not being in line with several unpopular Republican policies.

NPR reported on Pepsi and Coke leaving ALEC in 2012, “PepsiCo, another soft drink giant, belonged to ALEC for 10 years. In January, a company vice president told ColorOfChange that it wouldn’t renew for 2012. He didn’t say it was because of ALEC’s stance on voter ID laws. But in an email to ColorOfChange, he said that issue would be considered if PepsiCo ever weighs rejoining ALEC.”

That doesn’t sound like a company that is going to be cool with the GOP’s racist voter suppression campaign.

On their website, Pepsi outlines their support for LGBTQ+ rights, and notes, “In March 2019, the Human Rights Campaign awarded PepsiCo a perfect score for our LGBT+ workplace initiatives and designated us the Best Place to Work for LGBTQ equality.”

The Republican boycotts and threats to corporate America have gone hilariously wrong. Apparently, Republicans decided to lead a mass defection to Pepsi without checking to see what Pepsi’s positions are.

Republicans can no longer fly on American or Delta. They refuse to drink Coke, and when they buy Pepsi, their money could go to support LGBT rights.

Republicans are screwing themselves over because they don’t want African-Americans to be able to vote. Corporate America is surely trembling (with laughter) when faced with the self-destructive power of the Republican Party.

