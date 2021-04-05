WATCH: Joy Reid Blasts Joe Manchin For Thinking He’s In Control of the Snate

570 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

January’s Georgia run-off represented a major moment for the Democratic party. The wins of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock gave the party control of the White House, Senate and House.

An elated Joe Biden was ready to make good on a number of his biggest promises. But as he has attempted to do so, there has been some push-back from people within his own party. And the biggest obstacle has been Joe Manchin. MSNBC’s Joy Reid took the West Virginia senator to task during a Monday interview with Pete Buttigieg.

Prior to playing clips of Manchin speaking about the bill, Reid remarked, “West Virginia prime minister or I mean senator, Joe Manchin. He made clear what he wants from the bill.”

The host then asked the Transportation Secretary, “Let’s start with the Democrats. Joe Manchin, he does seem to believe he’s in charge of the United States senate. Says he has half a dozen people not happy with the bill. Have you had a conversation with him and do you believe you could get the votes on reconciliation?”

Buttigieg diplomatically answered the question:

“There are 100 senators with 100 views about exactly how they think it should be done, but broadly I’m seeing a lot of energy and excitement for the bill. I’ll be catching up with Senator Manchin soon, speaking with Republicans and Democrats in the house and senate, hearing a lot of energy and excitement for the idea of infrastructure investment.“

Watch a clip of the video below, courtesy of MSNBC:

MSNBC's Joy Reid rips Joe Manchin for thinking he's in charge of the United States Senate. pic.twitter.com/Ed7WUI8w72 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) April 6, 2021