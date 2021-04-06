Biden Tells Georgia GOP To Smarten Up While Praising Businesses Opposing New Jim Crow

President Biden praised businesses for opposing the new Jim Crow anti-voting laws and told Republicans in Georgia and other states to smarten up.

Video:

President Biden praises businesses for supporting voting rights and tells Georgia and other new Jim Crow states to smarten up. pic.twitter.com/URCs0Fx2HR — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 6, 2021

President Biden said:

Look, you know it is reassuring to see that for-profit operations and businesses are speaking up about how these new Jim Crow laws are just antithetical to who we are. The other side is when they in fact move out of Georgia, the people who need the help the most, the people who are making hourly wages sometimes do hurt the most.

I think it’s a very tough decision for a corporation to make or a group to make, but I respect them when they make that judgment. I support whatever judgment they make. The best way to deal with this is for Georgia and other states to smarten up. Stop it. Stop it. It’s about giving people the right to vote.

Biden isn’t telling businesses what to do. He did not direct MLB to move the All-Star Game out of Georgia, but presidents set the tone. By expressing his support for businesses who oppose voter suppression laws, the President is sending the message that most of society doesn’t support racist voter suppression laws, so if corporate American wants to be on their customers’ good sides, they need to speak out now.

Republican states won’t smarten up until they either chase all the business out of their states, or lose more elections, and the reality is that both could soon happen.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook