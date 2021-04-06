Jen Psaki Wrecks Fox News When They Try To Insert Propaganda Into Press Briefing

Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked a question based on misinformation about Colorado voting rights at the White House Press briefing, but Jen Psaki knocked it down.

Fox News tried to insert their lie that Colorado's voting laws are the same as Georgia's into the White House Press Briefing, but Press Secretary Jen Psaki shot it down. pic.twitter.com/BWNFa1CDbs — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 6, 2021

Fox’s Peter Doocy asked, “Is the White House concerned that Major League Baseball is moving the all-star game to Colorado where voting regulations are similar to Georgia?”

Press Secretary Psaki answered:

Well, let me just refute the first point you made. First, let me say, on Colorado, Colorado allows you to register on election day. Colorado has voting by mail where they send to 100% of people in the state who are eligible. Applications to vote by mail. 94% of people in Colorado voted by mail in the 2020 election. And they also allow for a range of materials to provide even if they vote on election day with a limited number of people to vote on election day.

I think it is important to remember the context here appear the Georgia legislation is built on a lie. There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Georgia’s top Republican election officials have acknowledged that repeatedly in interviews. And what there was, however, was record-setting turn out especially by voters of color. Instead, what we are seeing here is that politicians who didn’t like the outcome here. They are not changing their policies. They are changing the rules to exclude more voters. We certainly see the circumstances are different. But ultimately, let me add one more thing. It is up to people to determine where they are holding their all-star game.

Colorado’s voting laws are not the same as Georgia’s, but Fox News is pushing the propaganda that they are to blame President Biden for the All-Star Game leaving Georgia.

For decades, Fox News has used events like White House press briefings to take their disinformation out of the conservative media bubble and inject it into the mainstream of political discourse.

Psaki wasn’t allowing that to happen. She pushed back on the validity and the premise of the question itself. Fox News often asks questions that are based on falsehoods or a partisan premise. The way to shut Fox News down is to challenge the question itself.

If Fox News can’t spread disinformation to the country at large, its business model will be wrecked.

