Mainstream Media Shocked To Find Out That Trump And MAGA Are Racist

It appears that the corporate press was the only place that still believed that it was economic anxiety, not racism that motivated Trump and MAGA.

Here is how The New York Times reported the story that a new study found that racism motivated the attack on the Capitol:

When the political scientist Robert Pape began studying the issues that motivated the 380 or so people arrested in connection with the attack against the Capitol on Jan. 6, he expected to find that the rioters were driven to violence by the lingering effects of the 2008 Great Recession.

But instead he found something very different: Most of the people who took part in the assault came from places, his polling and demographic data showed, that were awash in fears that the rights of minorities and immigrants were crowding out the rights of white people in American politics and culture.

One would think that the corporate media might have figured it out by watching Trump spend four years attempting to divide America based on race, or maybe they would have caught on more recently when Republican-controlled states started passing Jim Crow voter suppression laws after Joe Biden won the election. Nope. They didn’t get it until a political scientist who also bought the economic anxiety BS studied the attack on the Capitol.

Anyone who lives in a red area can tell you that the motivation behind support for Trump was always a racist backlash against the Obama years. Barack Obama represented the one thing that rural white Republicans fear the most. White Republicans fear the loss of their privilege and power to minorities.

The economic anxiety cover story was always a lie.

The corporate media is out of touch with the rest of America, and they deserve to be laughed at for finally realizing that Trump and MAGA are racist.

