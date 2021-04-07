Biden Is Mitch McConnell’s Worst Nightmare As He Destroys GOP Infrastructure Obstruction

President Biden had a message for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on infrastructure that he must negotiate in good faith and obstruction won’t be tolerated.

Video of President Biden:

President Biden makes it clear that Republicans must negotiate in good faith on infrastructure, and he will not be slowed down or obstructed by them. pic.twitter.com/q7HqKDm5ao — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 7, 2021

Biden said:



Democrats, Republicans will have ideas about what they like and what they don’t like about our plan. That’s that’s a good thing. That’s the American way. That’s the way democracy works. Debate is welcome. Compromise is inevitable. Changes are certain. In the next few weeks, the vice president and I will be meeting with Republicans and Democrats to hear from everyone. I will be listening, and be open to good ideas and good faith negotiations, but here’s what we won’t be open to. We will not be open to doing nothing. Inaction simply is not an option.

Since I announced this plan I’ve heard from my Republican friends say it’s too big. They say, Why not focus on traditional infrastructure? Fix what we’ve already got. Roads and the highways that already exist and the bridges. I’m happy to have that debate. But let me give you my view. We are America. We don’t just fix for today. We build for tomorrow.

President Biden isn’t going to waste time with fake negotiations that Republicans enter into in bad faith. Biden is putting the requirement on Republicans that they must negotiate in good faith, or they will be left behind.

Joe Biden is moving forward on a massive infrastructure bill, and he is not going to stonewalled by fake Republican negotiations.

President Biden knows all of Mitch McConnell’s tricks, and he has become the Senate Minority Leader’s worst nightmare by not falling into his traps.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook