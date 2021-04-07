Fox’s Gutfeld on America’s Teachers: They’re Corrupt, Incompetent and Lazy

This has been a tough year for teachers. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it so that many of them can’t teach their students in public. They’ve had to adjust teaching their students virtually and deal with disruptions caused by the pandemic.

And while teachers want to go back to their classrooms, they also want to make sure that they can do so in a safe manner. According to Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld, that makes them lazy, incompetent and corrupt.

Co-host Juan Williams asked why Teacher’s Unions are being attacked for looking out for their member’s best interests. Gutfeld ranted:

“Because they’re corrupt. They’re lazy. They’re incompetent. I don’t think it’s their fault though. Because I think the lack of competition has created this system where you now have a woeful generation of ambivalent educators. I know that’s a blanket statement but I’m talking about what I’m seeing with the teachers unions. I don’t think it was always like this.”

The Fox host continued, “I mean, you know, just pull it out of the schools and give it to the students. I mean, we don’t fund the grocery store. We fund the person buying the groceries. We give them the food stamps. So this is what — how we’ve got to treat education. We’ve got to empower the family because there’s a huge imbalance. There’s a power imbalance between the teachers unions and the families. And the only way to change that is to create competition by empowering the families to be able to spend their money — which they can get instead of the public schools — on something that actually helps their kids.”

The attack on teachers is kind of a wild strategy for Republicans. While many parents are frustrated that their children haven’t been in school, they also understand that safety comes first.