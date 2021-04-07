America Is A Liberal Nation As Self Identified Democrats Outnumber Republicans By 9 Points

The latest Gallup party identification survey found that Democrats and Democratic leaners outnumber Republicans and Republican leaners 49%-40%.

Via Gallup:

In Gallup polling throughout the first quarter of 2021, an average of 49% of U.S. adults identified with the Democratic Party or said they are independents who lean toward the Democratic Party. That compares with 40% who identified as Republicans or Republican leaners. The nine-percentage-point Democratic advantage is the largest Gallup has measured since the fourth quarter of 2012. In recent years, Democratic advantages have typically been between four and six percentage points.

Gallup routinely measures U.S. adults’ party identification and the political leanings of independents. In the first quarter, 30% of Americans identified as Democrats and 19% were Democratic-leaning independents, while 25% were Republican identifiers and 15% Republican-leaning independents. The vast majority of the remaining 11% were independents with no partisan leanings.

America leans more toward the left than the media and Republicans will admit. The Gallup survey also shows that the Republican Party’s move to the far right under Trump has alienated many Americans. Republican policies are typically unpopular because they do not represent the will of most of the country.

President Biden is seizing on this numerical advantage by pursuing policies that appeal to where much of the country already is politically.

The reason why companies like Coca-Cola and Delta are taking a stand against voter suppression laws is that most of their customers hold that position.

Donald Trump is on the verge of making the GOP a fringe party. America is a liberal country, and Democrats are on the verge of holding a majority partisan self-identification advantage.

