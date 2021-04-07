It Is All Falling Apart For Republicans As Amazon And Lyft Support Biden Corporate Tax Hike

Both Amazon and Lyft have come out in support of President Biden’s plan to increase the tax rate on corporations.

Lyft’s President said:

Lyft president and cofounder John Zimmer tells CNN he supports Biden's proposed 28% corporate tax rate. "I think it's important to make investments again in the country and the economy. And as the economy grows, so too does jobs and so too does people's needs to get around." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 7, 2021

The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon supports increasing the corporate tax rate:



“We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides—both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for,” Mr. Bezos wrote. He said Amazon was “supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate” and said the company looked forward to seeing the U.S. government’s progress on the plan.

Amazon is the nation’s second-largest private-sector employer trailing only Walmart, so their support for the tax increase is big for Democrats and the country.

The corporate tax increase will not slow down the recovery or hurt job creation. The statements from Lyft and Amazon reveal that even corporations themselves know that they aren’t paying enough in taxes.

First, big business turns on Republicans on new Jim Crow voter suppression laws, and now they are abandoning Republicans on raising the corporate tax rate.

The Republican Party is increasingly isolated, and the corporate America tentpole of the GOP is beginning to crumble.

