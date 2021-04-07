Report: A Proud Boy Arrested in Insurrection Has Agreed to Flip and Provide Information on the Group’s Leadership

When a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, the rioters came from all over. A number of them, however, came together. They were from organized groups like the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers.

So far dozens of people from both groups have been arrested on a variety of charges. With many of these charges being serious, some of the rioters could be looking to cut deals with prosecutors.

And according to a new report from CNN:

“At least one of the Capitol riot defendants has flipped against the Proud Boys agreeing to provide information that could allow the Justice Department to bring a more severe charge against the group’s leadership, according to an attorney involved in the case.”

The Department of Justice could be looking to flip more members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys. The report continues, “Federal prosecutors have made clear they are focused on building conspiracy cases against leadership of the Proud Boys and paramilitary groups like the Oath Keepers.”

Martin Tankleff is a lawyer who is working with a number of clients who were involved in the insurrection. This includes Proud Boy Dominic Pezzola and “Bigo” Barnett who famously put his feet up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

"At least one of the Capitol riot defendants has flipped against the Proud Boys, agreeing to provide information that could allow the Justice Department to bring a more severe charge against the group's leadership." womp womp.

https://t.co/9r6TCNiYAm — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) April 7, 2021

Tankleff says of the strategy, “Whenever you have a large group of people arrested and in jail, prosecutors will typically observe the group and pressure defendants to flip on one another. They’re going to start talking. They’re going to start sharing information.”