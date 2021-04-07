Alleged White Supremacist Stephen Miller Will Try To Use The Courts To Challenge Non-Racist Polices

Stephen Miller, who served as one of former President Donald Trump’s senior advisers and was the chief architect behind the administration’s hardline immigration policies, has launched America First Legal (AFL), a conservative group designed to challenge Democratic policies in court.

“For too long, conservative and traditionalist Americans have been outflanked, outspent, out-organized, and outmaneuvered by radical progressive legal organizations. It has been a years-long, one-sided legal assault. The consequences for American values, American society, and the American Constitution have been tragic and profound,” Miller said in a statement.

Miller’s group has received the endorsement of prominent conservatives. Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows will sit on the group’s board of directors, joined by Matthew Whitaker, a former acting United States attorney general.

Trump also publicly praised the group upon its launch.

“As we know, the Radical Left has been relentless in waging their battles in court. Conservatives and America First supporters badly need to catch up and turn the tables, which is why I applaud Stephen and Mark Meadows for rushing to fill this critical void,” he said in a statement emailed to The Wall Street Journal, which broke the news. “The era of unilateral legal surrender must end—and I hope all America First patriots will get behind America First Legal.”

Miller, who is not a lawyer, said he formed the group because “that the most important thing we could do as people who philosophically believe in traditional values, conservative values…was to develop and launch a conservative answer to the ACLU [American Civil Liberties Union].”

Anthony Romero, executive director of the ACLU, said Miller “would have a tough road to travel,” indicating that the ACLU is unfazed by Miller’s plans.

The news of Miller’s new group comes at the same time that former Vice President Mike Pence, who has largely maintained a low profile since leaving office, is making headlines for launching a conservative political group of his own. Earlier this morning, Pence announced he had formed Advancing American Freedom, a group that would oppose President Joe Biden and his administration as well as promote and defend conservative values.