Trump Spits On Democracy With Claim That Georgia’s Voting Restrictions Are “Too Weak”

119 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Former President Donald Trump said new voting restrictions passed in the state of Georgia are “too weak” as Governor Brian Kemp (R) and his government continue to face harsh criticism from advocacy groups who say the restrictions will disproportionately affect poorer communities and people of color.

“Georgia’s election reform law is far too weak and soft to ensure real ballot integrity,” Trump wrote in a statement before taking a jab at early voting procedures.

“Election Day is supposed to be Election Day, not Election Week or Election Month. Too much ‘mischief’ can happen during this very long period of time. You saw that in the 2020 Presidential Election. How’s Ruby Freeman doing?” he said, referring to an election worker he falsely accused of committing voter fraud after he launched a failed campaign to force state officials to overturn President Joe Biden’s win.

Trump targeted Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in addition to Governor Kemp, saying they “should have eliminated no-excuse, widespread mass Mail-In Voting, gotten rid of the dangerous and insecure Drop-Boxes, and should have kept and EXPANDED Signature Verification to do matches against the historical vote file, among other things.”

Georgia’s Republican legislature last month passed legislation that significantly curbs voting rights, including limiting absentee ballots and imposing stricter identification requirements. It also includes a measure that makes it a misdemeanor to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

The state was soon served with a lawsuit filed by the New Georgia Project, Black Voters Matter Fund, and Rise, Inc.

“These provisions lack any justification for their burdensome and discriminatory effects on voting,” reads the lawsuit. “Instead, they represent a hodgepodge of unnecessary restrictions that target almost every aspect of the voting process but serve no legitimate purpose or compelling state interest other than to make absentee, early, and election-day voting more difficult — especially for minority voters.”