Biden Throws Down On Gun Violence, “Enough Prayers, Time For Some Action.”

President Biden called out Senate Republicans for offering just thoughts and prayers on gun violence and said that it was time for some action.

Video:

Biden calls out Senate Republicans for offering just thoughts and prayers after mass shootings. Biden said, "Enough prayers. Time for some action." pic.twitter.com/g9Kuan918t — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) April 8, 2021

President Biden said, “There is much more that Congress can do to help that effort, and they can do it right now. They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers members of Congress, but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers, time for some action.”

President Biden announced a series of executive orders on ghost guns, a new DOJ report on gun trafficking, red flag laws, and the selection of a permanent ATF Director.

Republicans are spouting their usual scare tactics about protecting the Second Amendment, but none of Biden’s executive actions infringe on the Second Amendment. Everything that President Biden is doing is intended to try to keep guns out of the hands of violent mass shooters, like the one who killed five people in South Carolina on Wednesday.

President Biden was right. Republicans have been blocking action to address gun violence for decades. Biden is doing more than talking. He is out to make America safer and save lives by taking on the epidemic of gun violence.

