Jerry Falwell Jr. Calls On Evangelicals To Get Vaccinated, But Only So Restrictions End

So far, American citizens have been getting vaccinated at an amazing rate. Joe Biden has completely smashed his initial inoculation goals. And this week it was announced that one quarter of Americans are now fully vaccinated.

There are still, however, millions of people who are hesitant to get the shot. And a large percentage of those people resistant to getting inoculated identify as both Evangelical Christians and Trump supporters.

Trump did get the vaccine, but he did so in private without pushing his followers to get one. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s influential governor, did the same thing this week.

A few Evangelical leaders have been willing to tell their followers to get inoculated. Franklin Graham recently wrote on Facebook:

“I have even been asked if Jesus were physically walking on earth now, would He be an advocate for vaccines. My answer was that based on the parable of the Good Samaritan in the Bible, I would have to say—yes, I think Jesus Christ would advocate for people using vaccines and medicines to treat suffering and save lives.”

And Jerry Falwell Jr., one of Trump’s biggest supporters, encouraged vaccines on Thursday. He wrote on Instagram, “Got the 1st Moderna vaccination today! The place at Candlers Station (old TJ Maxx) was almost empty. Please get vaccinated so our nutcase of a Governor will have less reasons for mindless restrictions!”

Of course, Falwell Jr.’s advice was sort of a half measure. Vaccines are about the safety of others and not about getting rid of restrictions. Regardless, getting vaccinated is a smart choice no matter what the reason is.